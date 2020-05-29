1717 E Sherman Ave.

Amenities

Totally Remodeled Sanders Beach, Downtown CDA Home - Adorable downtown CDA home! Beautiful updated home! You are within walking distance to downtown, Tubbs Hill, hiking and biking trails. When you enter the front door you are met by a totally remodeled home. The kitchen comes with custom cabinets, granite counters, with bar stool seating, all new appliances, paint & tile backsplash, New furnace/AC, beautiful wood floors throughout. Updated bath w/ tiled shower, new vanity and counter, new picture molding in living & bedrooms, updated electrical, added attic insulation & programmable smart-thermostat, lighting & security lights, the list of updates/upgrades goes on & on! Private fenced back yard and mature landscaping. No pets please. Available now!



