Coeur d'Alene, ID
1717 E Sherman Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1717 E Sherman Ave.

1717 Sherman Avenue · No Longer Available
Coeur d'Alene
Location

1717 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
Totally Remodeled Sanders Beach, Downtown CDA Home - Adorable downtown CDA home! Beautiful updated home! You are within walking distance to downtown, Tubbs Hill, hiking and biking trails. When you enter the front door you are met by a totally remodeled home. The kitchen comes with custom cabinets, granite counters, with bar stool seating, all new appliances, paint & tile backsplash, New furnace/AC, beautiful wood floors throughout. Updated bath w/ tiled shower, new vanity and counter, new picture molding in living & bedrooms, updated electrical, added attic insulation & programmable smart-thermostat, lighting & security lights, the list of updates/upgrades goes on & on! Private fenced back yard and mature landscaping. No pets please. Available now!

(RLNE5744226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E Sherman Ave. have any available units?
1717 E Sherman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
What amenities does 1717 E Sherman Ave. have?
Some of 1717 E Sherman Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E Sherman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E Sherman Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E Sherman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1717 E Sherman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coeur d'Alene.
Does 1717 E Sherman Ave. offer parking?
No, 1717 E Sherman Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1717 E Sherman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 E Sherman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E Sherman Ave. have a pool?
No, 1717 E Sherman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1717 E Sherman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1717 E Sherman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E Sherman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 E Sherman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 E Sherman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 E Sherman Ave. has units with air conditioning.
