Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1409 14th St

1409 North 14th Street · (888) 406-1868
Location

1409 North 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1409 14th St · Avail. Aug 10

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1409 14th St Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Unit w/Garage in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much more!

Single level living in a nice open floor plan with two bedrooms and spacious bathrooms with tub/shower combo.

Beautiful laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and dining room create a warm and attractive atmosphere for relaxing and entertaining.

Large windows allow for plenty of natural light throughout the home.

The well-appointed kitchen includes a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and beautiful cabinets.

Keep your vehicle out of the elements and inside the single car garage!

No smoking.
Small dogs and cats considered

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1450
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet
Pet Deposit: $400

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czFZ9fucCVI

(RLNE4875738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

