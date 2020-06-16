Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1409 14th St Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Unit w/Garage in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much more!



Single level living in a nice open floor plan with two bedrooms and spacious bathrooms with tub/shower combo.



Beautiful laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and dining room create a warm and attractive atmosphere for relaxing and entertaining.



Large windows allow for plenty of natural light throughout the home.



The well-appointed kitchen includes a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and beautiful cabinets.



Keep your vehicle out of the elements and inside the single car garage!



No smoking.

Small dogs and cats considered



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1450

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Pet Deposit: $400



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czFZ9fucCVI



(RLNE4875738)