Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

9160 Greenspire Dr #118

9160 Greenspire Drive · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage. The first floor offers a large open concept floor plan that flows from the living room to the dining area which has sliding patio doors that lead to a balcony. The kitchen features granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. The second level features a large master bedroom plus two additional rooms and a full bath. No smoking.

Pets allowed. $350 Pet Security Deposit and $35 Total Pet Rent

Virtual Tour: https://kuula.co/share/7X4dG/collection/7lT1N

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2158900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 have any available units?
9160 Greenspire Dr #118 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 have?
Some of 9160 Greenspire Dr #118's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 currently offering any rent specials?
9160 Greenspire Dr #118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 is pet friendly.
Does 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 offer parking?
Yes, 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 does offer parking.
Does 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 have a pool?
No, 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 does not have a pool.
Does 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 have accessible units?
No, 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9160 Greenspire Dr #118 does not have units with dishwashers.
