9146 Burkwood Drive 102

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave

Unit 102 Available 09/10/20 Location is Key - Greenway Square Townhomes - Property Id: 94436



Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities. Your spacious bedrooms are upstairs away from the living area and most townhomes offer a finished or unfinished basement as an added storage or living area. Basic WiFi included!!

You are conveniently located in West Des Moines. Shopping, Dining, Interstate 80, Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club are all nearby. Greenway Square is also located in the outstanding Waukee Community School District

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9146-burkwood-drive-west-des-moines-ia-unit-102/94436

