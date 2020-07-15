All apartments in West Des Moines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9146 Burkwood Drive 102

9146 Burkwood Dr · (515) 402-5301
Location

9146 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Unit 102 Available 09/10/20 Location is Key - Greenway Square Townhomes - Property Id: 94436

Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities. Your spacious bedrooms are upstairs away from the living area and most townhomes offer a finished or unfinished basement as an added storage or living area. Basic WiFi included!!
You are conveniently located in West Des Moines. Shopping, Dining, Interstate 80, Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club are all nearby. Greenway Square is also located in the outstanding Waukee Community School District
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9146-burkwood-drive-west-des-moines-ia-unit-102/94436
Property Id 94436

(RLNE5941489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 have any available units?
9146 Burkwood Drive 102 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 have?
Some of 9146 Burkwood Drive 102's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 currently offering any rent specials?
9146 Burkwood Drive 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 is pet friendly.
Does 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 offer parking?
No, 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 does not offer parking.
Does 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 have a pool?
No, 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 does not have a pool.
Does 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 have accessible units?
No, 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9146 Burkwood Drive 102 has units with dishwashers.
