Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

9140 Greenspire Drive #117

9140 Greenspire Drive · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9140 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 off first months rent!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - $500 off first month's rent!!

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in West Des Moines has it all! 2 car attached garage with a locker room area when you enter. The finished lower entry room is great for additional living space or an office. The main level is an open concept with the living room overlooking the dining area. The kitchen has granite countertops and a large dining area that has a nice deck off the back for entertaining. The bedrooms are all located on the top level as well as a full-size stackable washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are master suites with attached bathrooms.

All appliances in the homestay including washer and dryer. Please no smoking. Pets are considered with an additional $350 security deposit and additional $35 pet rent per month per pet.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE4022578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 have any available units?
9140 Greenspire Drive #117 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 have?
Some of 9140 Greenspire Drive #117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 currently offering any rent specials?
9140 Greenspire Drive #117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 is pet friendly.
Does 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 offer parking?
Yes, 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 does offer parking.
Does 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 have a pool?
No, 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 does not have a pool.
Does 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 have accessible units?
No, 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9140 Greenspire Drive #117 does not have units with dishwashers.
