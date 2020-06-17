9140 Greenspire Drive #117

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$500 off first months rent!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - $500 off first month's rent!!



This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in West Des Moines has it all! 2 car attached garage with a locker room area when you enter. The finished lower entry room is great for additional living space or an office. The main level is an open concept with the living room overlooking the dining area. The kitchen has granite countertops and a large dining area that has a nice deck off the back for entertaining. The bedrooms are all located on the top level as well as a full-size stackable washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are master suites with attached bathrooms.



All appliances in the homestay including washer and dryer. Please no smoking. Pets are considered with an additional $350 security deposit and additional $35 pet rent per month per pet.



To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE4022578)