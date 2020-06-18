All apartments in West Des Moines
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive #114

9055 Coneflower Drive · (515) 996-4488
Location

9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ux3yoysdFuS

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

SUBLEASE THROUGH 7/31/2020. THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENEWAL AFTER ORIGINAL TERM.

This 3 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of space to spread out! The kitchen has granite counter-tops with a under-mounted stainless steel sink and upgraded faucet. The kitchen also features hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The dining room is just off the kitchen with access to the garage. The main level also includes a half bathroom. The second level features a huge master bedroom with a tray ceiling and nice connecting master bathroom with a tub/shower combo and walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms are located on the second level and are great size with large connecting closets. The spare full bathroom is located on the second level with the laundry that includes the washer and dryer that stay with the home. A 2 car attached garage is included with this home and there is lots of extra parking around this community. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for a additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click SEARCH RENTALS on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click APPLY NOW. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Free to apply!!
Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4857759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 have any available units?
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 have?
Some of 9055 Coneflower Drive #114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 currently offering any rent specials?
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 is pet friendly.
Does 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 offer parking?
Yes, 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 does offer parking.
Does 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 have a pool?
No, 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 does not have a pool.
Does 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 have accessible units?
No, 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9055 Coneflower Drive #114 does not have units with dishwashers.
