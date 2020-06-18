Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ux3yoysdFuS



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



SUBLEASE THROUGH 7/31/2020. THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENEWAL AFTER ORIGINAL TERM.



This 3 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of space to spread out! The kitchen has granite counter-tops with a under-mounted stainless steel sink and upgraded faucet. The kitchen also features hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The dining room is just off the kitchen with access to the garage. The main level also includes a half bathroom. The second level features a huge master bedroom with a tray ceiling and nice connecting master bathroom with a tub/shower combo and walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms are located on the second level and are great size with large connecting closets. The spare full bathroom is located on the second level with the laundry that includes the washer and dryer that stay with the home. A 2 car attached garage is included with this home and there is lots of extra parking around this community. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for a additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click SEARCH RENTALS on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click APPLY NOW. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Free to apply!!

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



