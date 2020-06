Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom on the garden level available now!



The apartment is available to view today! Please contact us right away to schedule a self-tour using our digital lock box! We can simply text you instructions to access the apartment home on your own prior to applying!

Cable is currently provided at the property at no additional charge!



Initial lease terms are 12 months. Residents pay gas/electric through Mid American Energy and a portion of water/sewer/trash/pest control with rent each month.



Pet-friendly, no breed restrictions. No more than 2 pets weighing 40lbs or less each. Initial pet fee ($350 for first pet $100 for the second) and monthly pet rent ($25/mo per pet) apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.