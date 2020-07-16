420 Ashworth Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 3 Bed Brick Home! - Imagine yourself in this cute all brick home with solid hardwood floors throughout the main level. The brick fireplace offers a nice focal point in your new living room. The open dining area and buffet counter are great for family dinners and the kitchen includes all appliances! Updated full bath and 3 bedrooms round out the main floor. The partially finished lower level include a family room and full kitchen! You'll also find a 3/4 bath and washer and dryer in the laundry room. It's high and dry with lots of room for storage. 2-car detached garage has new siding and new concrete turnaround drive ! Be ready to soak up some sun with family and friends in the private back yard with vinyl fencing. Make this your new home today!



(RLNE5797664)