Updated 3 Bed Brick Home! - Imagine yourself in this cute all brick home with solid hardwood floors throughout the main level. The brick fireplace offers a nice focal point in your new living room. The open dining area and buffet counter are great for family dinners and the kitchen includes all appliances! Updated full bath and 3 bedrooms round out the main floor. The partially finished lower level include a family room and full kitchen! You'll also find a 3/4 bath and washer and dryer in the laundry room. It's high and dry with lots of room for storage. 2-car detached garage has new siding and new concrete turnaround drive ! Be ready to soak up some sun with family and friends in the private back yard with vinyl fencing. Make this your new home today!
(RLNE5797664)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 Ashworth Road have any available units?
420 Ashworth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Des Moines, IA.