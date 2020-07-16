All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like 420 Ashworth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
420 Ashworth Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

420 Ashworth Road

420 Ashworth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

420 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bed Brick Home! - Imagine yourself in this cute all brick home with solid hardwood floors throughout the main level. The brick fireplace offers a nice focal point in your new living room. The open dining area and buffet counter are great for family dinners and the kitchen includes all appliances! Updated full bath and 3 bedrooms round out the main floor. The partially finished lower level include a family room and full kitchen! You'll also find a 3/4 bath and washer and dryer in the laundry room. It's high and dry with lots of room for storage. 2-car detached garage has new siding and new concrete turnaround drive ! Be ready to soak up some sun with family and friends in the private back yard with vinyl fencing. Make this your new home today!

(RLNE5797664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Ashworth Road have any available units?
420 Ashworth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Des Moines, IA.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Ashworth Road have?
Some of 420 Ashworth Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Ashworth Road currently offering any rent specials?
420 Ashworth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Ashworth Road pet-friendly?
No, 420 Ashworth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Des Moines.
Does 420 Ashworth Road offer parking?
Yes, 420 Ashworth Road offers parking.
Does 420 Ashworth Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Ashworth Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Ashworth Road have a pool?
No, 420 Ashworth Road does not have a pool.
Does 420 Ashworth Road have accessible units?
No, 420 Ashworth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Ashworth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Ashworth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Sierra Pointe
7171 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Eastwood on Grand
2120 Grand Ave #1
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Westwood Apartments
238 52nd Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Maple Grove Villas
8602 Westown Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconiesWest Des Moines Pet Friendly Places
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University