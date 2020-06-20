143 63rd Street

Amenities

JORDAN CREEK AREA!!! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5hpjXcLHFvV



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Located minutes from the Jordan Creek Mall, and the local elementary school, this 3 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of space to spread out! The entrance opens into the living area which leads to the main floor half bath and the kitchen/ dining area. The kitchen has granite counter-tops with an under-mounted stainless steel sink and upgraded faucet and extends to forms a breakfast bar. The kitchen also features LVP floors and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The dining room is just off the kitchen with access to the garage and the stairs to the basement level. Moving up the staircase to the second level, we find all three bedrooms. The master bedroom is huge with a reading nook, an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and a walk-in shower and a connecting walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms are down the hall and share a second full bath with a tub/shower combo. The laundry is across from the 2nd bath and features a full-sized washer and dryer and built-in storage shelves. The basement area is finished and includes a large bonus family room with daylight windows and a third full bathroom. The home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



