Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

143 63rd Street

143 63rd Street · (515) 996-4488
Location

143 63rd Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 143 63rd Street · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
JORDAN CREEK AREA!!! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5hpjXcLHFvV

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located minutes from the Jordan Creek Mall, and the local elementary school, this 3 bedroom townhome has a great open floor plan with plenty of space to spread out! The entrance opens into the living area which leads to the main floor half bath and the kitchen/ dining area. The kitchen has granite counter-tops with an under-mounted stainless steel sink and upgraded faucet and extends to forms a breakfast bar. The kitchen also features LVP floors and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The dining room is just off the kitchen with access to the garage and the stairs to the basement level. Moving up the staircase to the second level, we find all three bedrooms. The master bedroom is huge with a reading nook, an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and a walk-in shower and a connecting walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms are down the hall and share a second full bath with a tub/shower combo. The laundry is across from the 2nd bath and features a full-sized washer and dryer and built-in storage shelves. The basement area is finished and includes a large bonus family room with daylight windows and a third full bathroom. The home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5796750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 63rd Street have any available units?
143 63rd Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 63rd Street have?
Some of 143 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 63rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 63rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 143 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 143 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 143 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 143 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 143 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
