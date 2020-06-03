All apartments in West Des Moines
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:36 PM

1065 68th St

1065 68th Street · (515) 207-2316
Location

1065 68th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 2

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Updated town home in wonderful West Des Moines location close to Jordan Creek, interstate, restaurants and trails. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, kitchen, dining area & second floor laundry. Nice patio on the front of the home. The kitchen features newer refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom features walk in closets! Contact for further information! Covered items : Trash, lawn, snow, exterior maintenance and basic Mediacom cable. *** Bonus amenity*** Every month a charge of $15 provides a quality filter conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 68th St have any available units?
1065 68th St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 68th St have?
Some of 1065 68th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
1065 68th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 68th St pet-friendly?
No, 1065 68th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Des Moines.
Does 1065 68th St offer parking?
No, 1065 68th St does not offer parking.
Does 1065 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 68th St have a pool?
Yes, 1065 68th St has a pool.
Does 1065 68th St have accessible units?
No, 1065 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 68th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 68th St has units with dishwashers.
