1065 68th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Updated town home in wonderful West Des Moines location close to Jordan Creek, interstate, restaurants and trails. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, kitchen, dining area & second floor laundry. Nice patio on the front of the home. The kitchen features newer refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom features walk in closets! Contact for further information! Covered items : Trash, lawn, snow, exterior maintenance and basic Mediacom cable. *** Bonus amenity*** Every month a charge of $15 provides a quality filter conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.