1065 68th St

Amenities
Updated town home in wonderful West Des Moines location close to Jordan Creek, interstate, restaurants and trails. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, kitchen, dining area & second floor laundry. Nice patio on the front of the home. The kitchen features newer refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom features walk in closets! Contact for further information! Covered items : Trash, lawn, snow, exterior maintenance and basic Mediacom cable. *** Bonus amenity*** Every month a charge of $15 provides a quality filter conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.