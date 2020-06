Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The Village at Maple Bend Townhomes feature:

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bathrooms

- Attached 2-Car Garage

- 1,158 Square Feet

- All appliances included

- Granite

- Pet Friendly

2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com



The Village at Maple Bend Townhomes are located in West Des Moines, IA 50266 and are minutes to Jordan Creek and the interstate.



Call (five one five) 290-9359 or email (charlie@caliberiowa.com) for more information.



Thanks!



Caliber Property Management

www.caliberiowa.com

2 bedroom with attached garage. Townhome. West Des Moines, IA 50266.