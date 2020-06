Amenities

Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes in Waukee feature:



- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- 2 Car Garage Attached

- 1467 Square Feet

- Granite

- All Appliances Included

- Patio

- Pet Friendly

2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com



The Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes are conveniently located just off of University Avenue in Waukee IA.



For more information, call (five one five) 290-9359 or email charlie@caliberiowa.com.



Thanks!



Caliber Property Management

www.caliberiowa.com/rent

