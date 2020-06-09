All apartments in Johnston
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive

6937 Daniel Defoe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6937 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA 50131
North District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 07/16/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com For Details

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!

$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)
$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.
COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT

REGULAR RENT IS $1450/- PER MONTH.

Square Footage: 1440 sq.ft.

The Ridge offers spacious three bedroom townhomes with contemporary interiors, open living spaces and master suites. Each townhome boasts an attached two-car garage so you never have to worry about parking. Our professional management and maintenance teams pride themselves on consistently delivering outstanding customer service. Call today to discover your home at The Ridge at Johnston Commons!

TOWNHOME FEATURES

-END UNIT
-Built in 2013
-Open Kitchen and Living Areas
-Contemporary Interiors
-Master Suite
-Spacious Closets
-Designer Appliances
-Window Coverings Provided
-Two-Car Attached Garages
-Pet Friendly
-Near Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment
-Minutes to Interstates/Highways
-Near Johnston City Library
-Close to the Johnston Middle School and the new High School.
-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included.
-INTERNET INCLUDED.
-Exceptional Customer Service.
-Near Saylorville Lake.

-Main Level has open floor plan.
-Kitchen has upgraded appliances. All appliances (oven range, refrigerator. microwave, dishwasher) are included.
-Large and bright family room, and dining area. There is a half bath on this level.
-Upper level has a large master bedroom with desk area, walk in closet and attached bathroom.
- There are two additional bedrooms.
-There is a second full bath upstairs.
-Washer and dryer are included on this level.
-Landlord pays HOA dues which takes care of lawn, snow removal and trash service. Monthly rent is $1,450. before any promotions. One year lease.
-Security deposit: $1,000
-Available Immediately.
-Pets at additional monthly fee.

This home is: -Close to Urbandale, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines, Ankeny or downtown Des Moines.

We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill and Johnston - just ask. Images may be representative and of similar property.

Other Keywords: Townhome, Townhouse, Condo, Apartment, House, Home, Urbandale, Altoona, Waukee, West Des Moines.

(RLNE5808729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

