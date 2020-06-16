All apartments in Iowa City
Iowa City, IA
507 South Scott Boulevard
Last updated June 16 2020

507 South Scott Boulevard

507 South Scott Boulevard · (319) 313-4222
Location

507 South Scott Boulevard, Iowa City, IA 52245
Eastside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]

[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #507] https://youtu.be/Xs46ciOtqaQ
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #417] https://youtu.be/Zy64KEfvW3c

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1925272?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor condo is located in a secure building on the east side of Iowa City. Each unit features central air and includes access to a garage! The living room is spacious and the kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and ample cabinetry. Additionally, this unit includes a washer and dryer. The Court Hill Condos are conveniently located on the corner of Scott Boulevard and East Court Street with nearby convenience stores, grocery, shopping, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to i80 as well!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET ALLOWED for additional monthly fee (Pet Limitation of 1 up to 30lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent + 1 Assigned Parking Spot

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 South Scott Boulevard have any available units?
507 South Scott Boulevard has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 South Scott Boulevard have?
Some of 507 South Scott Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 South Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
507 South Scott Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 South Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 South Scott Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 507 South Scott Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 507 South Scott Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 507 South Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 South Scott Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 South Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 507 South Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 507 South Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 507 South Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 507 South Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 South Scott Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 South Scott Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 South Scott Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
