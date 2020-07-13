/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
$
9 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Legacy
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
805 HUNTER DR
805 Hunter Drive, Norwalk, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1610 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath - 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in Norwalk, house has a fenced in yard with plenty of square footage inside. New through the wall A/C. Please call/text Mike for more information. (RLNE3491687)
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1008 Linden Dr
1008 Linden Street, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Duplex. 850 Square Feet. Washer & Dryer in laundry room. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener. Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Heating and cooling. This is a duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
39 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
8 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$754
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
13 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$718
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$827
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
Watrous South
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$659
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$727
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
765 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$714
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Arbor Peak
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwoods Knolls
4814 Meadow Valley Dr
4814 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
4814 Meadow Valley Dr Available 07/27/20 PENDING - PENDING (RLNE5920351)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Watrous South
4310 Wakonda Pkwy
4310 Wakonda Parkway, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1288 sqft
4310 Wakonda Pkwy Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Home - (RLNE5887679)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwoods Knolls
4616 Meadow Valley Drive
4616 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1874 sqft
4616 Meadow Valley Drive Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines! - A spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home comes with an attached 2 car garage. The home has an open concept living space that's perfect for entertaining.
1 of 10
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
828 12th Street
828 12th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Indianola Hills
503 Loomis Ave
503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
796 sqft
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Indianola Hills
3020 South Union St
3020 South Union Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
705 sqft
Clean 2 Bedroom Available on South Side - 2 bedroom for rent on south side, address is 3020 South Union St. Call it home today. Call or text Ryan at 515-259-0622 or Byron at 515-707-0598.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
Pioneer Park
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$658
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
13 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$679
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
2 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
40 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1381 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Similar Pages
Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwalk 3 BedroomsNorwalk Apartments with Balcony
Norwalk Apartments with GarageNorwalk Apartments with GymNorwalk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorwalk Apartments with Parking