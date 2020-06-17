All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4417 University Ave

4417 University Avenue · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4417 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50311
Waveland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4417 University Ave · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZXUMQ96kMFR

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

Self-Showing Also Available!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Conveniently located within walking distance to Drake University and plenty of dining options, this 2 level, 3 bedroom apartment is not to be missed! The entry opens into a large living room with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage and includes the stove and refrigerator appliances. Both bedrooms on the main level are a good size with connecting closets and the full bath is just down the hall. The bathroom has newer updates and features a vintage style pedestal tub/shower combo. Moving to the upper level, we find a HUGE loft with enough room for a third bedroom plus a flex living space! A shared laundry room is located in the basement and there is plenty of off-street parking. This home does consider 2 small pets up to 25lbs with an additional $500 deposit, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5593503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 University Ave have any available units?
4417 University Ave has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 University Ave have?
Some of 4417 University Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4417 University Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 University Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 University Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4417 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4417 University Ave does offer parking.
Does 4417 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 University Ave have a pool?
No, 4417 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4417 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 4417 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
