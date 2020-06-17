4417 University Ave

Amenities

SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZXUMQ96kMFR



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



Self-Showing Also Available!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Conveniently located within walking distance to Drake University and plenty of dining options, this 2 level, 3 bedroom apartment is not to be missed! The entry opens into a large living room with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage and includes the stove and refrigerator appliances. Both bedrooms on the main level are a good size with connecting closets and the full bath is just down the hall. The bathroom has newer updates and features a vintage style pedestal tub/shower combo. Moving to the upper level, we find a HUGE loft with enough room for a third bedroom plus a flex living space! A shared laundry room is located in the basement and there is plenty of off-street parking. This home does consider 2 small pets up to 25lbs with an additional $500 deposit, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



