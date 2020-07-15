/
accessible apartments
27 Accessible Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA
The West End
Broadmoor at River's Edge
4141 Rivers Edge, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
$990
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1161 sqft
Broadmoor at River's Edge is located at 4141 River's Edge Pkwy Council Bluffs, IA and is managed by Broadmoor Development, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Old Market
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Omaha
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
$
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,082
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Heartland Park of America
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Old Market
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,095
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
$
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bellevue Boulevard West
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Northwest Bellevue
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$777
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
$
Downtown Omaha
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Leavenworth
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$755
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viewhouse in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Council Bluffs
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Westgate
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
