3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:47 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1253 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Morton Meadows
4608 Pacific St
4608 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Morton Meadows - Property Id: 275997 Completely remodeled home is in a popular neighborhood within about a 5 minute walking distance to UNMC. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and garage with storage.
Old Towne
1305 Franklin St
1305 Franklin Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Spacious 3 bedroom house in Bellevue!! - Very cute 3 bed 1.5 bath practical Bellevue ranch home close to Offut Military base and schools with walkout basement to the large backyard. You'll love the updated kitchen and bath. Fenced front and backyard.
3417 Dewey Ave
3417 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1258 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath Minutes from Midtown - Combining old and new this stylish home provides modern amenities with original wood and brick features.
Pacific - Leavenworth
823 S 42nd St
823 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1536 sqft
Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Very clean! Private parking! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Morton Meadows
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.
Clifton Hills
4130 Corby Street
4130 Corby Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Updated 3br House - Nice 3 bed house with updated kitchen, bathrooms, new windows, refinished floors. 1 car garage, backyard (not fenced). Call (402) 350 5119 to set up a tour. (RLNE5845179)
Northwest Bellevue
9507 S 28th Ave
9507 South 28th Avenue, Sarpy County, NE
9507 S 28th Ave Available 07/02/20 Large Home for Rent in Bellevue! - This spacious home is a must see! This home offers great curb appeal with a fully fenced yard, deck with pergola and beautifully landscaped lot.
Dahlman
1451 S. 12th St.
1451 South 12th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
1451 S. 12th St. Available 08/21/20 A huge piece of heaven on 12th St. Hardwood floors and Updated Kitchen! - This three bedroom has an awesome open floor plan. Prepare to entertain with this completely remodeled kitchen.
Ford Birthsite
1121 S 30th Ave
1121 South 30th Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious Remodeled home with original woodwork and hardwood floors! - Located right next to the Field Club neighborhood, this charming 3 bed 1.
912 S 12th Ct
912 South 12th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2463 sqft
A must see in Downtown Omaha! - Outstanding unique floor plan in Rows at SoMa community in downtown Omaha. Balcony off main level and huge roof top deck with great views! 3 bedroom, 3 bath with top of the line finishing throughout.
Riverview
2417 S. 13th St.
2417 South 13th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1316 sqft
Unique 3BR 2BTH home!! - Located near the Sokol Auditorium in the Riverview Neighborhood, this unique 3BR 2BTH home is only minutes from downtown and features updates throughout! Including a beautiful eat-in kitchen with recessed lighting, new
Old Towne
2309 Hancock St
2309 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Cute freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Old Towne Bellevue. New paint, appliances included, W/D hook-up on main level, and large fenced backyard with back deck for all your summer activities.
Joslyn Castle
816 North 43rd Street
816 North 43rd Street, Omaha, NE
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near the Cathedral area. Very close to stores and restaurants on Saddle Creek. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Spacious modern kitchen, cozy living room/dining room. Basement has washer and dryer.
Central Park
4119 Saratoga Street
4119 Saratoga Street, Omaha, NE
This classic 4 bed has a great feel. It's spacious, clean, has beautiful hardwood floors and a modern paint palette. It has the space a large family needs plus It has C/A and is security system ready.
Orchard Hill
1512 N 40th St
1512 North 40th Street, Omaha, NE
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pet friendly Old school gem.
Deer Park
3129 S. 18th St.
3129 South 18th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$995
1333 sqft
DEERPARK-MOVE-IN SPECIALS AVAILABLE! - Charming 3BR home in the heart of South Omaha features updates throughout! Recently remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, updated bath features a ceramic tile tub surround, main living area
Old Towne
2405 Van Buren Street
2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area.
Old Towne
2801 Madison St
2801 Madison Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
1066 sqft
2801 Madison St Available 06/15/20 Main floor unit available in Bellevue - Charming rental property in old town Bellevue. This is a ranch style upstairs unit of a home with yard and shed.
Central Bellevue
2207 Lloyd Street
2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1650 sqft
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath.
Dodge Street Corridor
4720 Wakeley St
4720 Wakeley Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 04/05/20 Cozy Home in Dundee!! - Property Id: 255948 Cozy 3-bedroom home in the heart of Dundee. New carpet up stairs and wood floors through out main level. Great fenced in backyard for dogs. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
