2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
The West End
11 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Last updated May 13 at 09:08pm
Madison Avenue
Contact for Availability
Greenbriar
1400 Franklin Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Consider living at Greenbriar Apartments in Council Bluffs. This apartment community is located in Council Bluffs on Franklin Ave in the 51503 area. Schedule a time to see the available floorplan options.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
The West End
1 Unit Available
1129 6th Ave
1129 6th Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Downtown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Heartland Park of America
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
9 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Old Market
33 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Old Market
1 Unit Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Heartland Park of America
1 Unit Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
2617 Izard Court F Available 06/17/20 - Want a great downtown located apartment, while still having the comfort of rural life with space, trees and nice views? View House Apartments is conveniently located off I-80.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Market West
17 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Bellevue
41 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Downtown Omaha
10 Units Available
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Leavenworth
9 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
