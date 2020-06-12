/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
47 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The West End
11 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bellevue Boulevard West
9 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old Market
33 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Heartland Park of America
1 Unit Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Market West
18 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
79 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fontenelle
19 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Bellevue
41 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Leavenworth
8 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old Market
9 Units Available
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 10 at 12:38pm
Blackstone
12 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dodge Street Corridor
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
876 sqft
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby.
Last updated October 31 at 06:21pm
Old Market
7 Units Available
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1196 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Bellevue
5 Units Available
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$790
875 sqft
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Gifford Park
1 Unit Available
3129 California St
3129 California Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located right off of Cuming St. Easy access to the interstate within minutes away from Down Town. This spacious town home has been fully updated throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
220 S 31st Avenue
220 Turner Park Circle, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1496 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 220 S 31st Avenue in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 10 miles of Council Bluffs
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
