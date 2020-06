Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN!!! Fully renovated 3-Bedroom unit. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with plank flooring. Spacious home with a very nice open space in living room. Great Central location in Crestview. Near Waikele Shopping Center, Waipio Gentry and Costco. Unit is vacant. Easy to show. No PETS or SMOKING ALLOWED. A $15 application fee per adult. Please contact Tony at 808-255-1725 or email huynhphu9@gmail.com for showing.