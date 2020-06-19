All apartments in Waimalu
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

98-729 Moanalua Loop #221

98-729 Moanalua Loop · (808) 445-7731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall. It is conveniently located close to Pearl Ridge Mall, bus stops and future rail station etc. Utilities include water, sewer and trash. Amenities include pool, 2 community laundry rooms and on-site resident manager. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4804497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 have any available units?
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 have?
Some of 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 currently offering any rent specials?
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 pet-friendly?
No, 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 offer parking?
Yes, 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 does offer parking.
Does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 have a pool?
Yes, 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 has a pool.
Does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 have accessible units?
No, 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 does not have accessible units.
Does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-729 Moanalua Loop #221 does not have units with air conditioning.
