68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking pool

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Waikoloa Hills condominium complex - This beautiful fully-furnished split-level unit is located in the very popular Waikoloa Hills complex right across the street from the Highland Shopping Center and a short walk to Trent Jones Jr. golf course and post office. Lower level has kitchen, living/great room, lanai, and lawn area. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, washer/dryer, and viewing balcony. Unit #901 also offers a gorgeous morning view of Mauna Kea from the bedroom. The entire unit has been well-maintained and has hardwood flooring throughout the lower level. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space, as well as newer appliances. There is also a pass-thru for easy entertaining. The 25 ft. vaulted ceilings give a sense of openness. Waikoloa Hills complex has a swimming pool, hot tub and bbq facilities. Includes 1 assigned parking space in front of this unit. $2150.00+4.712%GET per month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5072272)