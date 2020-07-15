All apartments in Waikoloa Village
Find more places like 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waikoloa Village, HI
/
68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901

68-3907 Paniolo Avenue · (808) 961-5562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waikoloa Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 · Avail. now

$2,251

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Waikoloa Hills condominium complex - This beautiful fully-furnished split-level unit is located in the very popular Waikoloa Hills complex right across the street from the Highland Shopping Center and a short walk to Trent Jones Jr. golf course and post office. Lower level has kitchen, living/great room, lanai, and lawn area. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, washer/dryer, and viewing balcony. Unit #901 also offers a gorgeous morning view of Mauna Kea from the bedroom. The entire unit has been well-maintained and has hardwood flooring throughout the lower level. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space, as well as newer appliances. There is also a pass-thru for easy entertaining. The 25 ft. vaulted ceilings give a sense of openness. Waikoloa Hills complex has a swimming pool, hot tub and bbq facilities. Includes 1 assigned parking space in front of this unit. $2150.00+4.712%GET per month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 have any available units?
68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 has a unit available for $2,251 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 have?
Some of 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 currently offering any rent specials?
68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 pet-friendly?
No, 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waikoloa Village.
Does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 offer parking?
Yes, 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 offers parking.
Does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 have a pool?
Yes, 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 has a pool.
Does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 have accessible units?
No, 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 does not have accessible units.
Does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 68-3907 Paniolo Avenue, #901?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waikoloa Village Apartments with BalconiesWaikoloa Village Apartments with Gyms
Waikoloa Village Apartments with ParkingWaikoloa Village Apartments with Pools
Waikoloa Village Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HIHolualoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity