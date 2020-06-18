68-3840 Lua Kula Street

Amenities

*New, Remodeled condo on Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, Waikoloa Villas F-100 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This quiet, beautifully remodeled two-bedroom condo on the stunning South Kohala Coast is the perfect place for an extended stay in Hawaii, close to breathtaking beaches, magnificent golf courses, fine dining, upscale shopping, art galleries, and more. Situated at a comfortable 900-foot elevation on the ninth fairway of a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course, Waikoloa Villas F-100 provides amenities such as complimentary wireless internet and an in-unit washer and dryer.



The condo’s master bedroom boasts a dramatic vaulted ceiling, a California king bed, a lovely en suite bath, and a private lanai for enjoying your morning cup of Kona coffee while listening to the tranquil sounds of tropical birds singing. The second bedroom has two twin beds and its own full bath. Complete with striking tigerwood flooring in the common areas, F-100 features a spacious, fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and maple cabinetry, a dining area for six, and a living room with a sleeper sofa and large sliding glass doors that create a seamless transition to your incredible island surroundings.



Relax into a leisurely open-air dinner on your covered lanai with dining area and wet bar, while the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean in the distance. The Waikoloa Villas complex offers two swimming pools with cabanas, two hot tubs, and barbecue facilities. Surrounded by lush, manicured gardens with tropical flowers and graceful palm trees, the community also includes areas for guests to enjoy a nap in the shade or gaze at the starlit sky.



This South Kohala Gold Coast condo allows easy access to gorgeous Anaeho'omalu Bay (a sandy, protected cove with excellent swimming), as well as heavenly Hapuna Beach (the largest of Hawaii Island’s white sand beaches, with good conditions for swimming, bodyboarding, sunbathing and snorkeling). A 10-minute stroll leads to the Waikoloa Village shopping center, where guests will find conveniences such as a supermarket, restaurants, a bank, and a gas station. The Queens’ MarketPlace and Kings’ Shops are only seven to eight miles away.



Enjoy discounted green fees at the Waikoloa Village Golf Course, a five-minute walk away. Next to the golf course, driving range, pro shop, and clubhouse are an Olympic-size swimming pool and two tennis courts, also available for guest use. The Waikoloa Beach Resort, known for its two championship golf courses, restaurants, and shopping, is also just 15 minutes away.



Please note that this property was previously managed by Boundless Hawaii. In the interest of providing our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii have joined the team at Elite Pacific. Although we “lost” our excellent past reviews because of the change, we remain committed to giving our guests the ultimate experience, and we feel confident this property will exceed your expectations. Inquire about our extended-stay discounts!



