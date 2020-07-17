Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access furnished carpet range

Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.



We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.



Address: 82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786

Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms

Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom

Square Feet: About 836 Sq. Ft.

Parking on premises.

Rent: $2,000.00 per month

Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Lease: 12-month term. No short term rentals. No Section 8 or any other government assistance Programs.

Utilities: Tenant pays for Electricity, water/sewer, landscaping, cable, telephone, and internet.

Insurance: Proof of Renter’s Insurance Required

Smoking: No smoking/No e-cigarettes. Strictly enforced.

Pets: No Pets allowed. Strictly enforced.

Unit Furnishings: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer. Tenant brings own dryer.

Carpet in Livingroom, bedrooms and hallway. Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathroom.



Schools:

Ka’ala Elementary School

Wahiawa Middle School

Leilehua High School



Description: This is a single family, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home located in Wahiawa. Close to Schofield/Wheeler Bases. Partially furnished with Range/Oven, Refrigerator, and Washer. Tenant brings own dryer. Carpeting in Livingroom, bedrooms, and hallway. Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathroom.



Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.



Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

Rental Application: $32.50 per Adult



Property Manager:

Gavin A.K. Shiraishi (B)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

Office Address:

275 Puuhale Street, #B

Honolulu, HI 96819

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 30206

Honolulu, HI 96820

Phone: (808) 354-0960



Contact us to schedule a showing.