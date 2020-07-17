Amenities
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.
We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Address: 82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom
Square Feet: About 836 Sq. Ft.
Parking on premises.
Rent: $2,000.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Lease: 12-month term. No short term rentals. No Section 8 or any other government assistance Programs.
Utilities: Tenant pays for Electricity, water/sewer, landscaping, cable, telephone, and internet.
Insurance: Proof of Renter’s Insurance Required
Smoking: No smoking/No e-cigarettes. Strictly enforced.
Pets: No Pets allowed. Strictly enforced.
Unit Furnishings: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer. Tenant brings own dryer.
Carpet in Livingroom, bedrooms and hallway. Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathroom.
Schools:
Ka’ala Elementary School
Wahiawa Middle School
Leilehua High School
Description: This is a single family, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home located in Wahiawa. Close to Schofield/Wheeler Bases. Partially furnished with Range/Oven, Refrigerator, and Washer. Tenant brings own dryer. Carpeting in Livingroom, bedrooms, and hallway. Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathroom.
Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.
Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.
Rental Application: $32.50 per Adult
Property Manager:
Gavin A.K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Office Address:
275 Puuhale Street, #B
Honolulu, HI 96819
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 30206
Honolulu, HI 96820
Phone: (808) 354-0960
Contact us to schedule a showing.