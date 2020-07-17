All apartments in Wahiawa
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

82 Kaliponi Street

82 Kaliponi Street · (808) 400-6633
Location

82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4.

We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

Address: 82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom
Square Feet: About 836 Sq. Ft.
Parking on premises.
Rent: $2,000.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Lease: 12-month term. No short term rentals. No Section 8 or any other government assistance Programs.
Utilities: Tenant pays for Electricity, water/sewer, landscaping, cable, telephone, and internet.
Insurance: Proof of Renter’s Insurance Required
Smoking: No smoking/No e-cigarettes. Strictly enforced.
Pets: No Pets allowed. Strictly enforced.
Insurance: Proof of Renter’s Insurance required
Unit Furnishings: Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer. Tenant brings own dryer.
Carpet in Livingroom, bedrooms and hallway. Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathroom.

Schools:
Ka’ala Elementary School
Wahiawa Middle School
Leilehua High School

Description: This is a single family, 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home located in Wahiawa. Close to Schofield/Wheeler Bases. Partially furnished with Range/Oven, Refrigerator, and Washer. Tenant brings own dryer. Carpeting in Livingroom, bedrooms, and hallway. Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathroom.

Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.

Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.
Rental Application: $32.50 per Adult

Property Manager:
Gavin A.K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Office Address:
275 Puuhale Street, #B
Honolulu, HI 96819
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 30206
Honolulu, HI 96820
Phone: (808) 354-0960

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

