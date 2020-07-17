1830 Wilikina Dr #805

Amenities

2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson. New kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, new range/range hood, 20" ceramic tiles in kitchen, bath, and living room.



Carpets in bedrooms, full sized washer/dryer in unit, A/Cs and large lanai perfect for having your morning cup of coffee.



This unit is on the preferred side of the bldg w cool breezes, very quiet & away from street noise. Secured bldg with keyed entry.



Comes with one uncovered, assigned parking stall close to entrance, lots of guest parking available, additional stalls available to rent.



Across from Schofield Army Base McComb gate entrance and a quick drive to Historic Wahiawa Town. $1950/mo (water/sewer included), Available 6/1/2020



No Pets Allowed



