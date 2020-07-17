All apartments in Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805

1830 Wilikina Dr · (808) 672-2526
Location

1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson. New kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, new range/range hood, 20" ceramic tiles in kitchen, bath, and living room.

Carpets in bedrooms, full sized washer/dryer in unit, A/Cs and large lanai perfect for having your morning cup of coffee.

This unit is on the preferred side of the bldg w cool breezes, very quiet & away from street noise. Secured bldg with keyed entry.

Comes with one uncovered, assigned parking stall close to entrance, lots of guest parking available, additional stalls available to rent.

Across from Schofield Army Base McComb gate entrance and a quick drive to Historic Wahiawa Town. $1950/mo (water/sewer included), Available 6/1/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2943591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 have any available units?
1830 Wilikina Dr #805 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 have?
Some of 1830 Wilikina Dr #805's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Wilikina Dr #805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 offers parking.
Does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 have a pool?
No, 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 have accessible units?
No, 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Wilikina Dr #805 does not have units with air conditioning.
