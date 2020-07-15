All apartments in Royal Kunia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

94-859 Kaaholo St.

94-859 Kaaholo Street · (808) 792-2700
Location

94-859 Kaaholo Street, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94-859 Kaaholo St. · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

Village Park : 3-bed, 2-bath single family home with SOLAR now avail for RENT ! - Single leveled home located at the start of a private cul-de-sac, featuring solar panels, key pad secured entry, a security system and more now available for rent ! This 3-bed, 2-bath well cared for property boast an open floor plan with a lot of natural sun light. Each bedroom has it's own split AC unit, ceiling fan, upgraded blinds, and a large closet. Solar panels and a solar electric heater help to keep the utilities at an all time low. Twice a month landscaping is included as well as access the fully featured security system that can be monitored and up-kept from an app on your cell phone ! The private lanai and yard space are great for entertaining. No pets/No smoking, renter's insurance required for selected applicant, Lease terms: 1-year, Move in ready after 5/1. Inquire today for a showing !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4840326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

