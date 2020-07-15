94-859 Kaaholo St.

Amenities

Village Park : 3-bed, 2-bath single family home with SOLAR now avail for RENT ! - Single leveled home located at the start of a private cul-de-sac, featuring solar panels, key pad secured entry, a security system and more now available for rent ! This 3-bed, 2-bath well cared for property boast an open floor plan with a lot of natural sun light. Each bedroom has it's own split AC unit, ceiling fan, upgraded blinds, and a large closet. Solar panels and a solar electric heater help to keep the utilities at an all time low. Twice a month landscaping is included as well as access the fully featured security system that can be monitored and up-kept from an app on your cell phone ! The private lanai and yard space are great for entertaining. No pets/No smoking, renter's insurance required for selected applicant, Lease terms: 1-year, Move in ready after 5/1. Inquire today for a showing !



No Pets Allowed



