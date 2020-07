Amenities

Wonderful, clean and renovated single family home. Single level with lots of outdoor space for lounging and entertaining. Kitchen has solid surface counters, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. One bathroom has a tub and the master has a shower - also with solid surface counters. Two car enclosed garage with additional storage. Full size washer and dryer and solar water heater. Located in private cul-de-sac area. A great place to call home! A small dog will be negotiable with an additional $50 per month and pet deposit. Masks will be required for showings - gloves recommended. Call Lurline for a showing - #741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com. Click on the movie reel icon to see the video of the property. Please view the video prior to a face to face showing.