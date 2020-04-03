94-1071 Hoohele Street

Amenities

Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum. This is a very well maintained and clean single family home with attached 2 car garage and 3 additional parking spots on the driveway. 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, master suite and a large upstairs loft, split AC throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, generous sized living and dining rooms. Fenced in yard…Yard maintenance service included in the rent. A Must See! By appointment Only. Pets Negotiable... Call or text listor @ 808-219-2900 or email at Bart@HawaiiHomeProperties.com