Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

94-1071 Hoohele Street

94-1071 Hoohele Street · (808) 951-3200
Location

94-1071 Hoohele Street, Royal Kunia, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Big Savings with 22 PV-Photovoltaic Solar Panels and Hot Water Solar to aid in keeping your electricity bill down to a bare-minimum. This is a very well maintained and clean single family home with attached 2 car garage and 3 additional parking spots on the driveway. 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, master suite and a large upstairs loft, split AC throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, generous sized living and dining rooms. Fenced in yard…Yard maintenance service included in the rent. A Must See! By appointment Only. Pets Negotiable... Call or text listor @ 808-219-2900 or email at Bart@HawaiiHomeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1071 Hoohele Street have any available units?
94-1071 Hoohele Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1071 Hoohele Street have?
Some of 94-1071 Hoohele Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1071 Hoohele Street currently offering any rent specials?
94-1071 Hoohele Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1071 Hoohele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-1071 Hoohele Street is pet friendly.
Does 94-1071 Hoohele Street offer parking?
Yes, 94-1071 Hoohele Street does offer parking.
Does 94-1071 Hoohele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-1071 Hoohele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1071 Hoohele Street have a pool?
No, 94-1071 Hoohele Street does not have a pool.
Does 94-1071 Hoohele Street have accessible units?
No, 94-1071 Hoohele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1071 Hoohele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-1071 Hoohele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1071 Hoohele Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-1071 Hoohele Street has units with air conditioning.
