Amenities
94-1058 Eleu Street Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Royal Kunia! - Come relax in your new, well maintained and upgraded Single Level Home.
You'll love the tile flooring throughout the home - No Carpet!!!! 3 Bedrooms and 2 full, renovated baths and a nicely landscaped entry & yard.
The home has Central AC, ceiling fans and a Solar Water Heater to help with utility bills.
Great location, close to shopping and to Schofield.
Tenant Pays Utilities
$25 Application Fee per Adult
Non-Smoking Unit
Small Pet Negotiable with Pet Deposit
(RLNE3339048)