Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

94-1058 Eleu Street Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Royal Kunia! - Come relax in your new, well maintained and upgraded Single Level Home.

You'll love the tile flooring throughout the home - No Carpet!!!! 3 Bedrooms and 2 full, renovated baths and a nicely landscaped entry & yard.

The home has Central AC, ceiling fans and a Solar Water Heater to help with utility bills.



Great location, close to shopping and to Schofield.



Tenant Pays Utilities

$25 Application Fee per Adult

Non-Smoking Unit

Small Pet Negotiable with Pet Deposit



(RLNE3339048)