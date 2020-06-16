59-780 Kamehameha Highway

Amenities

Great location across from Three Tables Beach & around the corner from Waimea Bay & a short walk to Sharks Cove & Foodland. Still under renovation, older style plantation home. Features include; all new exterior & interior paint, new modern kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counter-tops & vinyl laminate flooring, original pine floors, bathroom updated & new ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Please contact Asset Manager, Dawn Koopman (RA) (808) 637 3509 Office or (808) 728 9812 Cell for further information & to schedule a showing appointment.