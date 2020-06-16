All apartments in Pupukea
Find more places like 59-780 Kamehameha Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pupukea, HI
/
59-780 Kamehameha Highway
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

59-780 Kamehameha Highway

59-780 Kamehameha Highway · (808) 637-3507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pupukea
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

59-780 Kamehameha Highway, Pupukea, HI 96712
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great location across from Three Tables Beach & around the corner from Waimea Bay & a short walk to Sharks Cove & Foodland. Still under renovation, older style plantation home. Features include; all new exterior & interior paint, new modern kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counter-tops & vinyl laminate flooring, original pine floors, bathroom updated & new ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Please contact Asset Manager, Dawn Koopman (RA) (808) 637 3509 Office or (808) 728 9812 Cell for further information & to schedule a showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway have any available units?
59-780 Kamehameha Highway has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway have?
Some of 59-780 Kamehameha Highway's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59-780 Kamehameha Highway currently offering any rent specials?
59-780 Kamehameha Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59-780 Kamehameha Highway pet-friendly?
No, 59-780 Kamehameha Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pupukea.
Does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway offer parking?
Yes, 59-780 Kamehameha Highway does offer parking.
Does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59-780 Kamehameha Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway have a pool?
No, 59-780 Kamehameha Highway does not have a pool.
Does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway have accessible units?
No, 59-780 Kamehameha Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 59-780 Kamehameha Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59-780 Kamehameha Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 59-780 Kamehameha Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 59-780 Kamehameha Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pupukea 2 BedroomsPupukea 3 Bedrooms
Pupukea Apartments with BalconyPupukea Apartments with Parking
Pupukea Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity