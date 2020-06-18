All apartments in Pupukea
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI 96712
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 59-379 Ke Nui Road · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

The Pipeline House is a uniquely designed piece of paradise that sits on the beach, front and center at the world famous Bonzai Pipeline! Pipeline or Ehukai Beach which means, sea spray is located on the best stretch of beach throughout all of Hawaii and is referred to as the, “Seven Mile Miracle”.

This private oasis is over 2,400 square feet and is outfitted with three bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms.  The cabinets and wood finishings are made of Hawaiian Koa wood while granite countertops and stone travertine floors flow throughout the home.

In the winter months you can enjoy watching the most powerful, breath-taking surf in the world.  Or come late spring and summer when the water is peaceful, serene, and excellent for snorkeling.  Whatever time of year you chose, you can enjoy horseback riding on the beach, hiking through Waimea Valley, stand up paddle through the Haleiwa river,  or golf at Turtle Bay’s Championship Golf Resort.  Be sure to make time and indulge in Haleiwa town where you’ll find culture, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife.

This incredible home offers, breathtaking, expansive panoramic ocean views, it is the perfect spot for whale watching from your deck or catching the incredible World Championships of surfing.  The Pipeline House never disappoints! Come see the magic of the North Shore on your next tropical getaway.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
Rates are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.
Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

Standard occupancy for this is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 6 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

TAX ID # 110-355-6608-01

A/C Notes: Split: AC units in apt/suite and master bedroom ONLY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59-379 Ke Nui Road have any available units?
59-379 Ke Nui Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59-379 Ke Nui Road have?
Some of 59-379 Ke Nui Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59-379 Ke Nui Road currently offering any rent specials?
59-379 Ke Nui Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59-379 Ke Nui Road pet-friendly?
No, 59-379 Ke Nui Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pupukea.
Does 59-379 Ke Nui Road offer parking?
No, 59-379 Ke Nui Road does not offer parking.
Does 59-379 Ke Nui Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59-379 Ke Nui Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59-379 Ke Nui Road have a pool?
No, 59-379 Ke Nui Road does not have a pool.
Does 59-379 Ke Nui Road have accessible units?
No, 59-379 Ke Nui Road does not have accessible units.
Does 59-379 Ke Nui Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 59-379 Ke Nui Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59-379 Ke Nui Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59-379 Ke Nui Road has units with air conditioning.
