59-379 Ke Nui Road

Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



The Pipeline House is a uniquely designed piece of paradise that sits on the beach, front and center at the world famous Bonzai Pipeline! Pipeline or Ehukai Beach which means, sea spray is located on the best stretch of beach throughout all of Hawaii and is referred to as the, “Seven Mile Miracle”.



This private oasis is over 2,400 square feet and is outfitted with three bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms. The cabinets and wood finishings are made of Hawaiian Koa wood while granite countertops and stone travertine floors flow throughout the home.



In the winter months you can enjoy watching the most powerful, breath-taking surf in the world. Or come late spring and summer when the water is peaceful, serene, and excellent for snorkeling. Whatever time of year you chose, you can enjoy horseback riding on the beach, hiking through Waimea Valley, stand up paddle through the Haleiwa river, or golf at Turtle Bay’s Championship Golf Resort. Be sure to make time and indulge in Haleiwa town where you’ll find culture, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife.



This incredible home offers, breathtaking, expansive panoramic ocean views, it is the perfect spot for whale watching from your deck or catching the incredible World Championships of surfing. The Pipeline House never disappoints! Come see the magic of the North Shore on your next tropical getaway.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

Rates are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.

Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.



Standard occupancy for this is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 6 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



TAX ID # 110-355-6608-01



A/C Notes: Split: AC units in apt/suite and master bedroom ONLY



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834995)