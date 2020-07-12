All apartments in Puako
Find more places like 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puako, HI
/
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:16 AM

69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403

69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Puako
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

69-555 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Puako, HI 96738
Anaehoomalu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Waikoloa Colony Villas 403 - Fun in the Sun Near Beaches, Snorkeling & Golf! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

Fun in the Sun Near Beaches, Snorkeling & Golf!

This beautiful two bedroom townhome style property is in the prime location of Colony Villas in the desirable Waikoloa Beach Resort area. Colony Villas is an ideal destination with two free-form swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center, tennis courts, and multiple BBQ areas all within a tranquil gated community. This well appointed villa is conveniently situated just steps away from one of the large swimming pools, making it an easy jaunt from your doorstep to days of fun in the sun! Little ones can splash and play in the safe haven of an attached wading pool. Bring your favorite grilling delights to the gas grills located at the poolside patios or along the roadside just outside your villa. 

With an open floorplan in the living/dining area, our ground floor two-story townhome boasts 1,590 sq.ft. of indoor/outdoor living. Soaring ceilings, large picture windows, abundant natural light, two lanais, and tasteful decor make this property a delightful home.  Central air conditioning & ceiling fans throughout the villa assure your maximum comfort day and night.

The upstairs master suite has a king size bed, flatscreen cable TV, and a private balcony with chaise lounges where you can relax with your morning tea or coffee and take in the beautiful golf course views. The en-suite master bath offers a large soaking tub, dual sinks, and a separate walk-in shower. The second upstairs bedroom is equipped with a queen bed and artful furnishings and has an adjacent full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. All the conveniences of home are provided with complimentary wifi and your own private washer and dryer, iron and ironing board. The garage is stocked with an array of beach and pool amenities such as snorkel gear, boogie boards, beach chairs and floats. 

Enjoy miles of picturesque walking along the paved footpath that meanders through Waikoloa Beach Resort. Just outside the gates of Colony Villas, you can easily walk to the Waikoloa Hilton and Marriott resorts, Kings Shops and Queens Marketplace for their array of shopping and dining venues. Be sure to check out the free hula and Hawaiian music shows at both the Kings and Queens Shops, as well as the Kings Shops Wednesday farmers market. A scenic shoreline trail hugs the beautiful coastline, providing stunning views of Anaeho'omalu Bay (A-Bay) and the surrounding mountains. 

Paradise awaits! Just inquire with our round-the-clock reservation team for your desired dates - it’s that easy. 

Your Elite booking with Kirsten Moe includes:
- Routinely inspected and detailed clean home
- Fully-equipped kitchen
- Linens, towels, toiletries, laundry supplies
- Local Property Manager with area expertise
- Guest support throughout your stay
- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)

We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax, let us handle it from here.

Standard occupancy for this is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 6 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA-037-373-7472-01.
STVR 19-356229

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5822020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 have any available units?
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 have?
Some of 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 currently offering any rent specials?
69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 pet-friendly?
No, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puako.
Does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 offer parking?
Yes, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 offers parking.
Does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 have a pool?
Yes, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 has a pool.
Does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 have accessible units?
No, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 does not have accessible units.
Does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Puako 3 BedroomsPuako Apartments with Parking
Puako Apartments with PoolPuako Furnished Apartments
Puako Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HIKailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity