69-555 Waikoloa Beach Dr. #403

Waikoloa Colony Villas 403 - Fun in the Sun Near Beaches, Snorkeling & Golf! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.



Fun in the Sun Near Beaches, Snorkeling & Golf!



This beautiful two bedroom townhome style property is in the prime location of Colony Villas in the desirable Waikoloa Beach Resort area. Colony Villas is an ideal destination with two free-form swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center, tennis courts, and multiple BBQ areas all within a tranquil gated community. This well appointed villa is conveniently situated just steps away from one of the large swimming pools, making it an easy jaunt from your doorstep to days of fun in the sun! Little ones can splash and play in the safe haven of an attached wading pool. Bring your favorite grilling delights to the gas grills located at the poolside patios or along the roadside just outside your villa.



With an open floorplan in the living/dining area, our ground floor two-story townhome boasts 1,590 sq.ft. of indoor/outdoor living. Soaring ceilings, large picture windows, abundant natural light, two lanais, and tasteful decor make this property a delightful home. Central air conditioning & ceiling fans throughout the villa assure your maximum comfort day and night.



The upstairs master suite has a king size bed, flatscreen cable TV, and a private balcony with chaise lounges where you can relax with your morning tea or coffee and take in the beautiful golf course views. The en-suite master bath offers a large soaking tub, dual sinks, and a separate walk-in shower. The second upstairs bedroom is equipped with a queen bed and artful furnishings and has an adjacent full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. All the conveniences of home are provided with complimentary wifi and your own private washer and dryer, iron and ironing board. The garage is stocked with an array of beach and pool amenities such as snorkel gear, boogie boards, beach chairs and floats.



Enjoy miles of picturesque walking along the paved footpath that meanders through Waikoloa Beach Resort. Just outside the gates of Colony Villas, you can easily walk to the Waikoloa Hilton and Marriott resorts, Kings Shops and Queens Marketplace for their array of shopping and dining venues. Be sure to check out the free hula and Hawaiian music shows at both the Kings and Queens Shops, as well as the Kings Shops Wednesday farmers market. A scenic shoreline trail hugs the beautiful coastline, providing stunning views of Anaeho'omalu Bay (A-Bay) and the surrounding mountains.



Paradise awaits! Just inquire with our round-the-clock reservation team for your desired dates - it’s that easy.



Standard occupancy for this is 4 guests with a max occupancy of 6 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



No Pets Allowed



