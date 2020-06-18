68-133 W. Pukaua Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court yoga

Infinity pool, Fairway front, Condo, Luxury, Champion Ridge CR10 at Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



If you’re looking for the ideal luxury oasis, look no further. This fabulous 4 bedroom home with interior design by superstar Eric Henderson (Big Island, Oahu, San Francisco) is the epitome of chic, unique, and ultra-private - the perfect home base for a large family or group of friends ready to enjoy all that paradise has to offer. Located in the exclusive gated community of Champion Ridge at Mauna Lani Resort, this exquisite home boasts 3,700 sq ft of contemporary indoor living space situated on a beautifully landscaped ½ acre lot including covered lanai, private infinity pool and hot tub, waterfall fire features and grassy front, back and side lawns.



This luxurious home has been recently renovated, is in pristine condition and is newly offered. The contemporary interior design masterfully nods to a vintage-era Hawai‘i while serving up all the modern comforts and conveniences you could ever want. The home overlooks the 16th fairway and green of the Mauna Lani North Golf Course, and enjoys expansive views of the Pacific Ocean, Maui, and the Kohala Mountains.



As you walk through the regal wall-to-wall glass door entryway you are greeted by a tranquil pond and waterfall, lush tropical landscaping and soaring ceiling with skylight. The central living space consists of a gorgeous open floor plan with vaulted ceilings over the great room, dining area, and gourmet chef’s kitchen with top tier appliances, 5-range gas stove, elegant granite countertops and wrap around bar seating. A true entertainer’s oasis, the living room offers plush seating for 8 around the massive wall mounted 75” Smart Flatscreen TV and a Sonos speaker system. The polished natural live edge dining table is absolutely stunning and provides a capacious seating area. Sliding glass floor to ceiling pocket doors open to the pool deck, where you can barbecue on the large Viking gas grill, take in spectacular sunsets, swim, sunbathe, and relax in style.



The west-facing Master Suite is a gem, with ocean and sunset views, king bed, mounted 55” flatscreen TV, chic furnishings, recessed ceilings and hardwood floors. The master bath is equipped with glamorous pink, white and black granite and tiling, dual sinks, large walk-in shower, stone soaking tub, giant windows with exceptional natural light, and a separate commode with privacy door. The huge carpeted walk-in closet provides built-in shelving, drawers and multiple hanging racks.



The second and third bedrooms are detached with private entrances, both with king beds, mounted flatscreen TVs, walk-in closets, en suite bathrooms, outstanding views overlooking the golf course, and private access to the pool deck and covered lanai. The fourth bedroom, in the main house off the great room, is furnished with two twin beds, a sofa, and flatscreen TV.



A powder room, dedicated office with printer/copier/scanner overlooking the tropical entryway and a detached laundry room with gleaming oversized washer/dryer and ample provided laundry amenities round out the living quarters of this incredibly appointed home. We’ve provided everything you might need to fully enjoy the world-class beaches nearby, detailed below. Your stay includes use of snorkel gear, boogie boards, beach chairs, beach umbrellas, beach towels, a large cooler, sure to make your stay one for the records!



Situated only 25 minutes from Kona Airport on the Big Island of Hawaii’s renowned, sun-drenched Kohala Coast, this special home enjoys a fabulous location within the Mauna Lani Resort community. This exclusive area contains five beaches within three secluded miles of scenic shoreline, as well as golf, tennis, spa, and a shopping center with a gourmet market and multiple dining possibilities. Guests staying within the Mauna Lani Resort are also granted access to the white sands, fantastic swimming and snorkeling, and beachfront restaurant at the exclusive Mauna Lani Beach Club.



A/C Notes: Central air conditioning & ceiling fans throughout the villa assure your maximum comfort day and night.



Paradise awaits!

Every Elite Pacific booking with Luxury Specialist Mark LeRoy includes:

- Meticulously inspected home

- Guided unit orientation and tour

- Local team with property and area expertise

- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)

- Guest support throughout your stay



We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax, let us handle it from here.

No Pets Allowed



