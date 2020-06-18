68-1033 Ke Kailani Drive

Amenities

Private Luxury Estate Home w/ Pool & Spa, A/C, located within Mauna Lani Resort. Ke Kailani A2 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Property currently for sale. The property manager will contact you to make arrangements to schedule showings at a convenient time.



Your ideal stay begins at Ke Kailani A2, an exclusive oceanfront community on Hawaii's Kohala Coast.



Located within the prestigious Mauna Lani Resort, this opulent villa epitomizes tropical luxury with every amenity at your fingertips.



Ke Kailani A2 features picturesque views of the resort's world-class golf course on the Pacific Ocean, along with extraordinary private living areas and three deluxe bedrooms. Combining dreamy seclusion with privileged access to one of the finest resorts in Hawaii, this rental is the perfect choice for families, multiple couples, and destination wedding guests.



You’ll love the design of the open-concept living room, which has soaring ceilings and large doors that open up to both the veranda and the garden, to create a lovely ambiance throughout the house. Relax together by night in the outdoor lounge while taking in views of the velvety star-kissed evening sky. Prepare a delicious feast in the fully equipped kitchen, or serve appetizers from the bar while connecting with family and friends.



The main house includes two master bedrooms, both with king-size beds. One is on the ground floor, with an alfresco shower and direct access to the terrace, while the other one is on the upper floor, and has a private balcony. The secluded cottage house features an additional king bedroom, which also opens to the terrace. All bedrooms are furnished with spacious en suite bathrooms.



To ensure your every need is met, this exquisite villa is furnished with all the essential amenities you desire, including a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, a coffee machine, an ice maker and a dishwasher. A formal dining room with seating for six and a dedicated office space, adds to the comfort and convenience of your stay. This residence features WiFi, air conditioning, satellite, and cable television, as well as a full-size washer and dryer.



Marvel at the picturesque golf course views and enjoy a variety of outdoor amenities, including a private swimming pool, a hot tub, plush sun loungers, and al fresco dining with seating for four.



No Pets Allowed



