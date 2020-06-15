All apartments in Princeville
Princeville, HI
Emmalani Court 324 5250 Ka Haku Rd.
Emmalani Court 324 5250 Ka Haku Rd.

5250 Ka Haku Road · (808) 826-5400
Location

5250 Ka Haku Road, Princeville, HI 96722
Hanalei Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Emmalani Court 324 - EC324 5250 Ka Haku Rd. · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Princeville Condo - This newly renovated unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Emmalani Court features new cabinets and counter tops, new carpet and new paint. The condo has a split floor plan and has AC in the bedrooms. Our unit is unique in that it is completely private; overlooks the Makai Golf Course, and allows opportunity to view the sunset on the bluff over the ocean and also has a partial ocean view.

This is a long term rental and requires a 12 month lease and is available now.

$3,000 Per Month
$3,000 Security Deposit

Tenant is responsible for utilities
No Pets
Renter's Insurance Required

For more info please contact Oceanfront Realty at show contact info or reply to this ad. We are scheduling showings for pre-qualified applicants.

Oceanfront Realty complies with all Fair Housing Rules & Regulations

(RLNE5744667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

