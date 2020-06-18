All apartments in Princeville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4501 Emmalani Drive

4501 Emmalani Drive · (808) 826-5400
Location

4501 Emmalani Drive, Princeville, HI 96722
Hanalei Ahupua`a

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4501 Emmalani Drive · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom with AC - Fully furnished (not including linens) 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and AC

Two king beds, 1 queen bed and 1 twin bed

Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan, modern décor , large kitchen with updated appliances. The home has floor to ceiling windows to bring in natural light and offers a spectacular backdrop setting and expansive mountain views on the green belt in Princeville.

$5000 Per Month
$5000 Security Deposit

Tenant pays for all utilities
Landscape included in rent

Oceanfront Realty complies with all Fair Housing Rules and Regulations

Tenants are required to carry renter's insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

