4501 Emmalani Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom with AC - Fully furnished (not including linens) 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and AC



Two king beds, 1 queen bed and 1 twin bed



Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, open concept floor plan, modern décor , large kitchen with updated appliances. The home has floor to ceiling windows to bring in natural light and offers a spectacular backdrop setting and expansive mountain views on the green belt in Princeville.



$5000 Per Month

$5000 Security Deposit



Tenant pays for all utilities

Landscape included in rent



Oceanfront Realty complies with all Fair Housing Rules and Regulations



Tenants are required to carry renter's insurance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809802)