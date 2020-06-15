1480 Makamua Street

Amenities

Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home. The residence is a classic Hawaiian home with a stone wall and fence enclosing the yard. Beautiful wood flooring has been laid through most of the home.



This home has a recently had a roof installed; and a new electrical upgrade from 100AMPs to 200 AMPS.



Appliances include a range and oven; refrigerator; and washer.



Utilities:



The tenants will be responsible for all utilities.



Community:



This home is located in Pearl City. Pearl City is centrally located on Oahu with convenient access to the entire island. Pearl City is a well-established neighborhood overlooking the Pearl Harbor area. Schools; parks; shopping and dining of every kind are available. Within a short walk is a large public park. Shopping and eating options include Sams Club; Walmart; Home Depot; Foodland Farms; Don Quijote and CVS. Other entertainment options within walking distance include 24 Hour Fitness and a movie theater. Within a 5 minute drive is Pearlridge, one of the largest shopping centers on Oahu. Pali Momi, Kaiser Permanente and Straub health centers are also close by.



Public transportation is a short walk away.



The central location of this home allows for easy freeway access to all of the major freeways. This allows quick access to the entire island.



Within a 5 minute drive from:



Pearl Harbor; Hickam Airforce Base; Fort Shafter; Tripler Army Medical Center; Honolulu International Airport; Aloha Stadium; Pearlridge Shopping Center; Waikele Premium Outlets; and Pearl Country Club (Golf).



Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



No pets or smoking allowed.



The minimum rental term is one year.



