Pearl City, HI
1480 Makamua Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1480 Makamua Street

1480 Makamua Street · (808) 797-2090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1480 Makamua Street · Avail. now

$2,790

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home. The residence is a classic Hawaiian home with a stone wall and fence enclosing the yard. Beautiful wood flooring has been laid through most of the home.

This home has a recently had a roof installed; and a new electrical upgrade from 100AMPs to 200 AMPS.

Appliances include a range and oven; refrigerator; and washer.

Utilities:

The tenants will be responsible for all utilities.

Community:

This home is located in Pearl City. Pearl City is centrally located on Oahu with convenient access to the entire island. Pearl City is a well-established neighborhood overlooking the Pearl Harbor area. Schools; parks; shopping and dining of every kind are available. Within a short walk is a large public park. Shopping and eating options include Sams Club; Walmart; Home Depot; Foodland Farms; Don Quijote and CVS. Other entertainment options within walking distance include 24 Hour Fitness and a movie theater. Within a 5 minute drive is Pearlridge, one of the largest shopping centers on Oahu. Pali Momi, Kaiser Permanente and Straub health centers are also close by.

Public transportation is a short walk away.

The central location of this home allows for easy freeway access to all of the major freeways. This allows quick access to the entire island.

Within a 5 minute drive from:

Pearl Harbor; Hickam Airforce Base; Fort Shafter; Tripler Army Medical Center; Honolulu International Airport; Aloha Stadium; Pearlridge Shopping Center; Waikele Premium Outlets; and Pearl Country Club (Golf).

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No pets or smoking allowed.

The minimum rental term is one year.

Doug Wong (R)
Manage Hawaii LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Makamua Street have any available units?
1480 Makamua Street has a unit available for $2,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1480 Makamua Street have?
Some of 1480 Makamua Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Makamua Street currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Makamua Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Makamua Street pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Makamua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 1480 Makamua Street offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Makamua Street does offer parking.
Does 1480 Makamua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Makamua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Makamua Street have a pool?
No, 1480 Makamua Street does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Makamua Street have accessible units?
No, 1480 Makamua Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Makamua Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Makamua Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Makamua Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Makamua Street does not have units with air conditioning.
