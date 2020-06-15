All apartments in Pearl City
1398 Hooli Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1398 Hooli Circle

1398 Hooli Circle · (808) 234-3542
Location

1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1398 Hooli Circle · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250

Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park. Ideally located near Sam's Club, Walmart, Pearlridge Mall and Military bases.

Freshly painted
New Vinyl Plank flooring throughout (No Carpets)
New Refrigerator
Washer & dryer hook up
Enclosed yard.

$2,250 per month, $2,250 security deposit. One-year term minimum.

Please call Sheldon at 234-3542 to schedule showing.

(RLNE5604185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 Hooli Circle have any available units?
1398 Hooli Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1398 Hooli Circle have?
Some of 1398 Hooli Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 Hooli Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1398 Hooli Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 Hooli Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1398 Hooli Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 1398 Hooli Circle offer parking?
No, 1398 Hooli Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1398 Hooli Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1398 Hooli Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 Hooli Circle have a pool?
No, 1398 Hooli Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1398 Hooli Circle have accessible units?
No, 1398 Hooli Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 Hooli Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1398 Hooli Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1398 Hooli Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1398 Hooli Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
