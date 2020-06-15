1398 Hooli Circle

Amenities

Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250



Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park. Ideally located near Sam's Club, Walmart, Pearlridge Mall and Military bases.



Freshly painted

New Vinyl Plank flooring throughout (No Carpets)

New Refrigerator

Washer & dryer hook up

Enclosed yard.



$2,250 per month, $2,250 security deposit. One-year term minimum.



Please call Sheldon at 234-3542 to schedule showing.



