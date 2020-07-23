All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Last updated July 23 2020

91-2099 Kamakana St

91-2099 Kamakana Street · No Longer Available
Location

91-2099 Kamakana Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
91-2099 Kamakana St Available 08/05/20 Large home in Ewa with 8 solar panels - 4 Bedroom, 3 bathrooms with 1 bed and 1 full bath downstairs. Solar water and 8 Solar PV Panels to cut down on electric bills. Energy efficient appliance and double pane windows. Separate 2 car garage with small yard between home and garage. Hardwood laminate flooring downstairs. Small covered lanai. Tenants must have renters insurance upon move-in and provide a copy to manager.
Central AC system in the home.
This is a newer Single Family home built in 2009. It has 3 bedroom upstairs and one bedroom downstairs along with 2 full bath rooms upstairs and one full bathroom downstairs. Solar water heater and 8 Solar PV Panels makes the average electric bill range from 90 to 120 dollars a month. It also has all energy saving appliances and light bulbs along with upgraded double pane windows. The kitchen has a center island with plenty of storage in the cabinets. Stainless steel appliances and tile floors finish off the kitchen. The house is wired for internet with a wireless router, the house comes with internet, basic cable and phone included in the rent. Each room has bedroom has cable and phone hook ups. Upgrade to HD and more channels for about $10 per month according to the owners. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with a closet organizer. Dual vanity sinks in both upstairs bathrooms. The 2nd bathroom upstairs in between the two other bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom. A small computer desk area upstairs by the balcony door. This is a corner lot with the back yard having fruit trees. Fenced in yard with a sprinkler system. The washer and dryer comes with the home and is in its placed in a separate room off the kitchen. The bedroom downstairs has hard wood floors. The upstairs is all carpet with the exception of the bathrooms. The two car garage comes with a garage door opener, storage shelves and a stand up freezer. Great walking, running, or biking along with level roads. The association has roving security cars that drive the neighborhood for added protection.
Basic cable is included with 300 Mbs internet, 2 DVR's, HBO/Starz, Digital HD Package as of 1 March 2017

Solar water system and 8 Solar Panels helps to lower the electric bill. Energy efficient appliances.
-Solar Water Heater
-Cable/Internet/Phone included
-Washer/Dryer included
-Pool/Gym/Tennis Court access
-Ceiling fans throughout
-Stainless steel appliances
-Tile/wood downstairs
-Carpet upstairs
-Deep Freezer included
-WiFi connectivity

(RLNE2037191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-2099 Kamakana St have any available units?
91-2099 Kamakana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Pointe, HI.
What amenities does 91-2099 Kamakana St have?
Some of 91-2099 Kamakana St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-2099 Kamakana St currently offering any rent specials?
91-2099 Kamakana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-2099 Kamakana St pet-friendly?
No, 91-2099 Kamakana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Pointe.
Does 91-2099 Kamakana St offer parking?
Yes, 91-2099 Kamakana St offers parking.
Does 91-2099 Kamakana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-2099 Kamakana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-2099 Kamakana St have a pool?
Yes, 91-2099 Kamakana St has a pool.
Does 91-2099 Kamakana St have accessible units?
No, 91-2099 Kamakana St does not have accessible units.
Does 91-2099 Kamakana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-2099 Kamakana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-2099 Kamakana St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-2099 Kamakana St has units with air conditioning.
