Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

91-2099 Kamakana St Available 08/05/20 Large home in Ewa with 8 solar panels - 4 Bedroom, 3 bathrooms with 1 bed and 1 full bath downstairs. Solar water and 8 Solar PV Panels to cut down on electric bills. Energy efficient appliance and double pane windows. Separate 2 car garage with small yard between home and garage. Hardwood laminate flooring downstairs. Small covered lanai. Tenants must have renters insurance upon move-in and provide a copy to manager.

Central AC system in the home.

This is a newer Single Family home built in 2009. It has 3 bedroom upstairs and one bedroom downstairs along with 2 full bath rooms upstairs and one full bathroom downstairs. Solar water heater and 8 Solar PV Panels makes the average electric bill range from 90 to 120 dollars a month. It also has all energy saving appliances and light bulbs along with upgraded double pane windows. The kitchen has a center island with plenty of storage in the cabinets. Stainless steel appliances and tile floors finish off the kitchen. The house is wired for internet with a wireless router, the house comes with internet, basic cable and phone included in the rent. Each room has bedroom has cable and phone hook ups. Upgrade to HD and more channels for about $10 per month according to the owners. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with a closet organizer. Dual vanity sinks in both upstairs bathrooms. The 2nd bathroom upstairs in between the two other bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom. A small computer desk area upstairs by the balcony door. This is a corner lot with the back yard having fruit trees. Fenced in yard with a sprinkler system. The washer and dryer comes with the home and is in its placed in a separate room off the kitchen. The bedroom downstairs has hard wood floors. The upstairs is all carpet with the exception of the bathrooms. The two car garage comes with a garage door opener, storage shelves and a stand up freezer. Great walking, running, or biking along with level roads. The association has roving security cars that drive the neighborhood for added protection.

Basic cable is included with 300 Mbs internet, 2 DVR's, HBO/Starz, Digital HD Package as of 1 March 2017



Solar water system and 8 Solar Panels helps to lower the electric bill. Energy efficient appliances.

-Solar Water Heater

-Cable/Internet/Phone included

-Washer/Dryer included

-Pool/Gym/Tennis Court access

-Ceiling fans throughout

-Stainless steel appliances

-Tile/wood downstairs

-Carpet upstairs

-Deep Freezer included

-WiFi connectivity



(RLNE2037191)