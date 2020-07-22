91-1253 Kaileolea Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

4/3/2 at Ocean Pointe! - This four bedroom, three bath home is located in the Ocean Pointe area on the Ewa plain. It is a two-story home with a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and a roomy kitchen with all the appliances including a dishwasher. The master bedroom has an adjacent walk-in closet and the hallway has a windowed study area. The rental includes tiled downstairs living area and carpeted stairway and floors upstairs, central air conditioning, washer and dryer inside, small porch, fenced backyard, and ceiling fans in the living room and the master bedroom. There is a detached enclosed two-car garage with guest parking conveniently located next to the unit and on-street parking. Please contact Dower Realty at 808-230-7639 for a showing appointment. Mahalo!



A video tour can be seen here: https://youtu.be/KQUcbAL4gEg



Please contact Dower Realty at 808-230-7639 for any questions. Mahalo!



No Pets Allowed



