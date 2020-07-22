All apartments in Ocean Pointe
91-1253 Kaileolea Dr.
Last updated July 22 2020

91-1253 Kaileolea Dr.

91-1253 Kaileolea Drive · (808) 738-8819 ext. 124
Location

91-1253 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1253 Kaileolea Dr. · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1566 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
4/3/2 at Ocean Pointe! - This four bedroom, three bath home is located in the Ocean Pointe area on the Ewa plain. It is a two-story home with a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and a roomy kitchen with all the appliances including a dishwasher. The master bedroom has an adjacent walk-in closet and the hallway has a windowed study area. The rental includes tiled downstairs living area and carpeted stairway and floors upstairs, central air conditioning, washer and dryer inside, small porch, fenced backyard, and ceiling fans in the living room and the master bedroom. There is a detached enclosed two-car garage with guest parking conveniently located next to the unit and on-street parking. Please contact Dower Realty at 808-230-7639 for a showing appointment. Mahalo!

A video tour can be seen here: https://youtu.be/KQUcbAL4gEg

Please contact Dower Realty at 808-230-7639 for any questions. Mahalo!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3333068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

