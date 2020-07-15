91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Ke Noho Kai Town Homes: 3-bed, 2-bath with attached garage and yard now available for rent ! - Offering for rent today is a preferred corner, single level town home in the Ke Noho Kai complex in Ocean Pointe. This 3-bedroom, 2-full baths, 2-car garage with an enclosed small yard area is ready to move in now. Full size washer dryer in the property too. Close proximity to Keoneula Elementary and Ewa Makai Middle School. A block away from Laulani Shopping Center with restaurants, stores, and shops. Schedule an appointment! Rental application $25 per adult 18 yrs+, renter's insurance required, no smoking, no pets. Please inquire with any questions. Mahalo!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4904160)