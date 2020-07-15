All apartments in Ocean Pointe
91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1

91-1161 Keoneula Boulevard · (808) 792-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-1161 Keoneula Boulevard, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 - 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ke Noho Kai Town Homes: 3-bed, 2-bath with attached garage and yard now available for rent ! - Offering for rent today is a preferred corner, single level town home in the Ke Noho Kai complex in Ocean Pointe. This 3-bedroom, 2-full baths, 2-car garage with an enclosed small yard area is ready to move in now. Full size washer dryer in the property too. Close proximity to Keoneula Elementary and Ewa Makai Middle School. A block away from Laulani Shopping Center with restaurants, stores, and shops. Schedule an appointment! Rental application $25 per adult 18 yrs+, renter's insurance required, no smoking, no pets. Please inquire with any questions. Mahalo!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4904160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 have any available units?
91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 currently offering any rent specials?
91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 pet-friendly?
No, 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Pointe.
Does 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 offer parking?
Yes, 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 offers parking.
Does 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 have a pool?
No, 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 does not have a pool.
Does 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 have accessible units?
No, 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1 does not have units with air conditioning.
