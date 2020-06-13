Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Ocean Pointe, HI with balcony

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
91-1034 Kaihohonu St Available 06/14/20 Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2004 Living Area: 1,803 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1196 sqft
Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1001 Keaunui Drive
91-1001 Keaunui Drive Road, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1008 Kaihoi Street
91-1008 Kaihoi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1882 sqft
In laws quarter at the bottom with full size bathroom. 20 PV solar panels to reduce electric bills. Formal living and dining room. Nearby guest parking. Yard service is included. No Pets or Section 8.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1288 Kaikohola Street
91-1288 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2200 sqft
Welcome home to Kipuka of Hoakalei! This home situated in an gated oasis overlooking the 17th fairway of Hoakalei Country Club. Owners enjoy mountain and ocean views with breathtaking sunsets year round.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Pointe

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-506 Makalea St # 136
91-506 Makalea Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1259 sqft
This property was newly renovated top to bottom in 2018. NO carpet in this entire home (LifeProof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the home).

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-815 Launahele St
91-815 Launahele Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1910 sqft
Come see this pet friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large loft in Ewa Beach. Featuring a fenced-in yard, open floor plan, AC throughout, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, large patio, and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
485 sqft
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, community pool, BBQ, and parks.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1022 Kahiuka Street
91-1022 Kahiuka Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1701 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking the Coral Creek golf course. This is the perfect home for entertaining with the open concept indoor/outdoor living space.

1 of 12

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1288 sqft
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Pointe
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,033
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive
92-1534 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Fully Furnished Villa. This beautiful Villa is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Hillside Villa. You will love having breakfast in your private lanai surrounded by palm trees and blue skies.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2
92-967 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1411 sqft
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1476 Halahua St
91-1476 Halahua Street, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2180 sqft
91-1476 Halahua St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Home w/Swimming Pool & Hot Tub - Fantastic opportunity to rent this Kapolei Knolls 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, two story home, 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-1168 Lanakoi Street
91-1168 Lanakoi Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995 Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1011 Aawa Dr
91-1011 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1644 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-508 Kupuna Loop
94-508 Kupuna Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Great rental in Village Park. 3 bedroom/2 bath, enclosed garage, with a spacious family room/living room, outdoor patio, split A/C in master bedroom, Window A/C in living room, ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocean Pointe, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocean Pointe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

