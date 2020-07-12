Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

162 Apartments for rent in Ocean Pointe, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean Pointe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
MOVE IN AVAILABILITY: September 1, 2020. Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1240 Kaileolea
91-1240 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1820 sqft
91-1240 Kaileolea Available 08/01/20 Resort Community Hoakalei-Kuapapa - Price adjustment. Available on 08/01/2020. Was former Model home. 4 bedroom / 3 full bath home in the Community of Kuapapa at Hoakalei.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1161 Keone'ula Blvd. #Q1
91-1161 Keoneula Boulevard, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1005 sqft
Ke Noho Kai Town Homes: 3-bed, 2-bath with attached garage and yard now available for rent ! - Offering for rent today is a preferred corner, single level town home in the Ke Noho Kai complex in Ocean Pointe.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1032 Kaimalie Street
91-1032 Kaimalie Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Ocean Pointe. Featuring central AC, 2 car garage, white countertops, wood laminate, and blinds. Close to shopping centers and restaurants.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1445 Kaikohola Street
91-1445 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
Great family home -- ready to move-in condition with security gated entrance. Neighborhood pool just a few yards away. A must see to appreciate!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1001 Keaunui Drive
91-1001 Keaunui Drive Road, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1221 Kaiopua St.
91-1221 Kaiopua Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1364 sqft
3br/2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1151 Waiemi St.
91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1212 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1107 Kai Weke St.
91-1107 Kai Weke Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2767 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Ocean Pointe Home - THE MANOR HOME @ OCEAN POINTE. RESIDENCE 502 OFFERS OVER 2,700 SQ. FT. INTERIOR LIVING SPACE. COME VIEW THIS STUNNING, IMMACULATE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE POPULAR OCEAN POINTE COMMUNITY.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street
91-1036 Kai'uli'uli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1924 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, private fenced yard, with Solar Water Heater. The Home Master Bedroom located on the 1st floor TRASH, RECYCLING, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, LANDLINE PHONE .
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Pointe

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1064 Komoaina St.
91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1183 Pekau St
91-1183 Pekau Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1526 sqft
Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place
91-930 Nohoihoewa Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1099 sqft
Sun Terra - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath - Single level 3 bdrm 2 bath energy-efficient home, 40 solar panels, gas stove & hot water heater, central a/c & window a/c, built-in entertainment center/cabinet in garage, full-size fridge & 65” TV in garage, 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1008 Hooilo Pl
91-1008 Hooilo Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1084 sqft
Month to Month Lease. Dog & cat FRIENDLY single family home with fenced in yard, 2 car attached garage & 2 additional parking spaces on driveway.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-918 Puhikani Street
91-918 Puhikani Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sun Terra Ewa Beach 3/2/G - Available NOW! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. Yard service included. Tenant is responsible water/sewer, electricity, gas and cable/internet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1161 Lukahiu Pl
91-1161 Lukahiu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1496 sqft
3br/2.5ba w/2 car garage & enclosed yard (PETS NEGOTIABLE) (Ewa Beach) - Available July 1, 2020 Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1498 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 2 Car garage in the highly desired community of Parkside.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1452 Noelo Street
91-1452 Noelo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2620 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ocean Pointe, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean Pointe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

