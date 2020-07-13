/
apartments with pool
71 Apartments for rent in Ocean Pointe, HI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Ewa
91-1144 Waiemi St.
91-1144 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in the RESORT community of Hoakalei! - Amenities included for this beautiful rental are: BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, & PHONE as well as the use of the fitness center, pool, and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
Ewa
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive
91-1233 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1560 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is move in ready. Text Property Manager, Lydia Bishop, RB-22403, Broker/Owner, Sesame Realty, LLC RB-22469 at 808-628-0331 for questions and/or showing requests.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
Ewa
91-2109 Kaioli Street
91-2109 Kai'oli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
MOVE IN AVAILABILITY: September 1, 2020. Well maintained House and Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home with well maintained yard. Fabulous neighborhood located at Ocean Point with community pool and close to shopping center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
Ewa
91-1240 Kaileolea
91-1240 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1820 sqft
91-1240 Kaileolea Available 08/01/20 Resort Community Hoakalei-Kuapapa - Price adjustment. Available on 08/01/2020. Was former Model home. 4 bedroom / 3 full bath home in the Community of Kuapapa at Hoakalei.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
Ewa
91-1445 Kaikohola Street
91-1445 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
Great family home -- ready to move-in condition with security gated entrance. Neighborhood pool just a few yards away. A must see to appreciate!
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
Ewa
91-1001 Keaunui Drive
91-1001 Keaunui Drive Road, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 7/1. Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with loft area on 2nd floor... use it as an upstairs family room. Central AC, covered patio in the back, fenced yard, washer/dryer, 2-car garage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Ewa
91-1151 Waiemi St.
91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1212 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
Ewa
91-1014 Kaipalaoa St. Unit 6505
91-1014 Kapalaoa Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1163 sqft
This colorful inviting home is ready July 1st comes with all major appliances and is pet friendly. There is a community pool for your enjoyment. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Furniture not included!
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
Ewa
91-1036 Kaiuliuli Street
91-1036 Kai'uli'uli Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1924 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage, private fenced yard, with Solar Water Heater. The Home Master Bedroom located on the 1st floor TRASH, RECYCLING, BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, LANDLINE PHONE .
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Pointe
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
Ewa
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1498 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 2 Car garage in the highly desired community of Parkside.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
Ewa
91-1452 Noelo Street
91-1452 Noelo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2620 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
Ewa
91-1003 Kanela Street
91-1003 Kanela Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1512 sqft
Ewa Beach home with open concept living. Ground floor has living, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Amenities include access to pool, BBQ area and cabanas. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ewa
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
Ewa
91-485 Kuhialoko Street
91-485 Kuhialoko Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1288 sqft
Rarely available, private corner lot with just one neighbor, Two-Story home overlooking the 4th Tee of Coral Creek Golf Course. New interior paint, new waterproof vinyl plank flooring, and new dishwasher.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Ewa
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,
91-1200 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1512 sqft
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Ewa
91-1062 Mikohu St #4U
91-1062 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
716 sqft
Ewa Beach - Palm Villas II - 2 Bed/1 Bath/ 2 Parking -Upstairs unit - Ewa Gentry: Palm Villas II Townhome - Upstairs 2 bedroom/1.5 bath/ 2 Parking unit available. Laminate flooring. Washer dryer in unit. Window AC in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Pointe
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1328 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1340 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
