Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET

91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street · (808) 487-1561
Location

91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET · Avail. Jul 22

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1449 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard. Central air conditioning, ceiling fan & washer/dryer in unit; dishwasher / disposal, self-cleaning oven, large kitchen/w breakfast nook, separate dining room, tech center to set up computer, master suite w/double sinks & vaulted ceiling, window treatments, carpet and vinyl flooring. Sprinkler system in place and yard service is included with the rent. No Smoking, Pets negotiable. One year lease with 'military clause', good credit and renter's insurance required, $20 application fee per adult.
“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET have any available units?
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET have?
Some of 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET offers parking.
Does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET have a pool?
No, 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET has units with air conditioning.
