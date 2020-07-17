Amenities

91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard. Central air conditioning, ceiling fan & washer/dryer in unit; dishwasher / disposal, self-cleaning oven, large kitchen/w breakfast nook, separate dining room, tech center to set up computer, master suite w/double sinks & vaulted ceiling, window treatments, carpet and vinyl flooring. Sprinkler system in place and yard service is included with the rent. No Smoking, Pets negotiable. One year lease with 'military clause', good credit and renter's insurance required, $20 application fee per adult.

“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.



(RLNE5913999)