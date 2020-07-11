All apartments in Napili-Honokowai
Find more places like 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napili-Honokowai, HI
/
4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202

4955 Hanawai Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Napili-Honokowai
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4955 Hanawai Street, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Alaeloa Ahupua`a

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath, washer/dryer, air conditioning, upstairs unit close to shopping and restaurants
Sailors Realty RB-20375

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have any available units?
4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napili-Honokowai, HI.
What amenities does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have?
Some of 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 currently offering any rent specials?
4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 is pet friendly.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 offer parking?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 offers parking.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have a pool?
No, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 does not have a pool.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have accessible units?
No, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Napili-Honokowai 2 Bedrooms
Napili-Honokowai Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HI
Kihei, HIWailuku, HI
Makawao, HIWailea, HI