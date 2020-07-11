Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Napili-Honokowai
Find more places like 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Napili-Honokowai, HI
/
4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202
4955 Hanawai Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Napili-Honokowai
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4955 Hanawai Street, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath, washer/dryer, air conditioning, upstairs unit close to shopping and restaurants
Sailors Realty RB-20375
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have any available units?
4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Napili-Honokowai, HI
.
What amenities does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have?
Some of 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 currently offering any rent specials?
4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 is pet friendly.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 offer parking?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 offers parking.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have a pool?
No, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 does not have a pool.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have accessible units?
No, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4955 Hanawai St Apt 9-202 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Napili-Honokowai 2 Bedrooms
Napili-Honokowai Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lahaina, HI
Kahului, HI
Kihei, HI
Wailuku, HI
Makawao, HI
Wailea, HI