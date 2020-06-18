All apartments in Napili-Honokowai
Find more places like
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napili-Honokowai, HI
/
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road

3530 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road · (808) 986-8118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Napili-Honokowai
See all
Honokowai Ahupua`a
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3530 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Honokowai Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3bd/2ba Single Family in Honokowai - Newer home near shops and restaurants on Lower Honoapiilani Highway. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, cozy kitchen with upgraded appliances. Full sized washer and dryer.

Available 6/5/20
Rent: $2750
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $2750

PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT

RENTAL PROCESS

1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3611506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road have any available units?
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napili-Honokowai.
Does 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road offer parking?
No, 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road have a pool?
No, 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road have accessible units?
No, 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Napili-Honokowai Apartments with ParkingNapili-Honokowai Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HIKahului, HIPukalani, HIWailea, HIKihei, HIKula, HI