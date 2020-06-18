3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road.

Amenities
3bd/2ba Single Family in Honokowai - Newer home near shops and restaurants on Lower Honoapiilani Highway. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, cozy kitchen with upgraded appliances. Full sized washer and dryer.
Available 6/5/20
Rent: $2750
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $2750
PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT
RENTAL PROCESS
1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.
No Pets Allowed
