Incredible 2 acre Bali-Style estate just steps to a beautiful white sand beach. Located just 5 miles west of the Historic Haleiwa town with all its shops and restaurants. Perfect for a family looking for seclusion on the North Shore. The Botanical-Garden-Like Setting has huge shower trees and many fruit bearing trees. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an indoor-outdoor living feel to it and also comes equipped with additional sleeping beds for kids, if needed. Plenty of space for the whole family!