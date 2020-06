Amenities

Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home includes new flooring upstairs, new kitchen cabinets, new interior/exterior paint, and some new appliances. The home features a 2 car garage and enclosed yard. If you're interested Contact Bill Ramsey, Inc. at 808-487-8700 or on our website at billramsey.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809743)